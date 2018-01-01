|Market
Latest cryptocurrency news
Visa Veto Leaves Several European Cryptocurrency Cards Locked Out24 minutes ago on news.bitcoin.com
European cryptocurrency card holders are awakening to discover that their plastic is now worthless. A Visa-led crackdown has seen several crypto card issuers forced to call an end to their services across Europe. Visa subsidiary Wavecrest is being blamed for the withdrawal of service, which affects scores of crypto card issuers including Bitwala, Tenx, Bitpay, […] The post Visa Veto Leaves Several European Cryptocurrency Cards Locked Out appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Iranian Bitcoin Adoption Surges Amid Political Protests and Censorship42 minutes ago on news.bitcoin.com
Reports are indicating that Iranian bitcoin adoption is continuing to grow despite the current political turmoil gripping the nation. Also Read: Bitcoin Use in Iran Welcomed by Nation’s High Council of Cyberspace Bitcoin Adoption Grows Despite Government Censorship of Online Networks Iran has witnessed widespread protests for the last week, with the media reporting that more […] The post Iranian Bitcoin Adoption Surges Amid Political Protests and Censorship appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin Miners Could Face Power Restrictions in China2 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Mining operators have benefited from cheap power in China, but that could change in the future. #MINING
Bitcoin Hits Multi-Week Highs Despite Continuing Altcoin Surge2 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Bitcoin begins clawing back ground with prices set to hit $17k. #BRIEF
Ripple Success Tips Chairman For World’s Richest As Zuckerberg Eyes Crypto4 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Ripple’s rapid price expansion has likely made its chairman among the world’s richest people, according to reports. #BRIEF
Analysts Point to Regulatory Vacuum as Driving Australian Cryptocurrency Banking Woes5 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
There are increasingly publicized challenges posed to the Australian cryptocurrency industry by the country’s ‘big four’ banks’ refusal to provide financial services to crypto companies. Many analysts are speculating that the issue will become the catalyst for the development of detailed regulations for the virtual currency era, arguing that the opaque nature of the current […] The post Analysts Point to Regulatory Vacuum as Driving Australian Cryptocurrency Banking Woes appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Ethereum Surpasses $1,000 For the First Time, Factors Behind Increase5 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
If decentralized app browsers become adopted at a larger scale and the Ethereum network scales, analysts like Novogratz see Ether price surging from its current level. #ANALYSIS
Digital Currencies Are Too Volatile, Is There a Way to Fix That?5 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum are much too volatile, so we need a new way to settle these currencies. #CT_sponsored #SPONSORED
RSK Mines Its Genesis Block – Bitcoin Now Has Ethereum-Like Smart Contract Platform6 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
RSK Labs has finally mined its genesis block and formally launched its long-awaited Bitcoin-based smart contract platform and sidechain on the mainnet. While still in beta with limited distribution, the new RSK sidechain is expected to offer significant scaling benefits to the Bitcoin network. News.Bitcoin.com caught up with CEO Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar to find out […] The post RSK Mines Its Genesis Block – Bitcoin Now Has Ethereum-Like Smart Contract Platform appeared first on Bitcoin News.
French Entrepreneur’s Case to Overturn the Bitlicense Dismissed8 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
This week the longstanding New York Supreme Court case involving the state’s Bitlicense was dismissed. The lone bitcoin entrepreneur, Theo Chino, who has been fighting in court for years, relentlessly trying to get the regulatory framework created by Ben Lawsky overturned, says he will appeal the decision. Also read: African Central Banks Should Ditch Dollar, […] The post French Entrepreneur’s Case to Overturn the Bitlicense Dismissed appeared first on Bitcoin News.